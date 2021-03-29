STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to create solar-powered water sources in Nizamabad to confine wildlife

The Forest department staff had earlier set up more than 300 sources of water in 1.65 hectares of forest area along the stretch to provide drinking water facilities to wild animals.

Published: 29th March 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In order to keep wild animals within forest areas, Forest department officials have decided to construct solar-powered drinking water centres on either side of National Highway 44 between Kamareddy and Indalwai in the erstwhile Nizamabad district during the 2021-22 financial year.

The Forest department staff had earlier set up more than 300 sources of water in 1.65 hectares of forest area along the stretch to provide drinking water facilities to wild animals.

However, officials had felt that there was a chance that wild animals that come out of the forest to drink water might be at risk of being hit by vehicles plying on the highway. Two years ago, a leopard that had come out from the forest died on the railway track near Sirnapally. 

Recently, senior officials visited Nizamabad and advised district officials to arrange solar-powered drinking water sources along the highway. Officials say there should be one water source in every nine square km of the forest.

Officials have already completed construction of such water sources at Mamidimally beside National Highway 63 in the district. The cost of the current project is Rs 5 lakh. Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Forest Officer (DFO) Dr Sunil S Hiremath said the department took steps to increase the populations of wild animals in the forest, and it had yielded results.

Due to this, in some areas, there were reports that some animals were coming out from the forest, thus causing fear among villagers. Hence, the department decided to concentrate on improving drinking water facilities in the forest, so that animals don’t venture out in search of water.

He said currently there are around 300 sources in the forest. “We have also set up cameras to keep track of movements of animals. We will take more steps to ensure that wild animals remain within forest areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad district NH 44 Wild animals Telangana forest department
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp