Two drown in Godavari in Telangana's Khammam district on eve of Holi

In the first incident which occurred at Chintiryalagudem village, Savalam Jampaiah, 19, a second year undergraduate student, drowned in the Godavari while taking a dip.

Published: 29th March 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 09:05 AM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In two separate incidents which occurred on the eve of Holi, two youngsters drowned in the Godavari river at different places in Aswapuram mandal, on Sunday. While the body of one person has been fished out, the police have launched search operations to trace the body of the second person.

In the first incident which occurred at Chintiryalagudem village, Savalam Jampaiah (19), a second year undergraduate student, drowned in the Godavari while taking a dip. His body was fished out by the cops with the help of expert swimmers. 

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old drowned in the river at Nellipakabanzar village in Aswapuram mandal. He is a native of Reddypalem village and reached the river bank to take a bath after celebrating Holi with his friends. Search operations are on to trace his body. Police have registered cases.

