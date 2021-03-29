WATCH | Panic grips patients at Telangana hospital after cobra slithers into maternity ward

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Patients under treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here panicked when a huge cobra found its way into the maternity ward on Sunday around midnight.

According to hospital sources, the cobra slithered along the wall of the ward and finally disappeared into an abandoned restroom where there is a huge pile of waste material.

Snake entered in to Labour ward at RIMS in Adilabad government hospital on Monday.

Video outsourced. pic.twitter.com/MFPSa0WWjP — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) March 29, 2021

The patients, who were about a dozen mostly lactating mothers, and their attendants were gripped with fear as the cobra hissed its way all around the ward even as the hospital staff came running on hearing their cries.

After the reptile went inside the restroom, the hospital staff cleared the ward and sent for a snake-charmer.