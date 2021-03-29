WATCH | Panic grips patients at Telangana hospital after cobra slithers into maternity ward
The patients, who were about a dozen mostly lactating mothers, were gripped with fear as the cobra hissed its way all around the ward even as the hospital staff came running on hearing their cries
Published: 29th March 2021 05:43 PM | Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:07 PM | A+A A-
ADILABAD: Patients under treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here panicked when a huge cobra found its way into the maternity ward on Sunday around midnight.
According to hospital sources, the cobra slithered along the wall of the ward and finally disappeared into an abandoned restroom where there is a huge pile of waste material.
Snake entered in to Labour ward at RIMS in Adilabad government hospital on Monday.— R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) March 29, 2021
Video outsourced. pic.twitter.com/MFPSa0WWjP
After the reptile went inside the restroom, the hospital staff cleared the ward and sent for a snake-charmer.