Candidates file nominations for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll in Telangana

Congress candidate K Jana Reddy, a seven-time MLA and former Minister will face the first time contestants Nomula Bhagat and Panugothu Ravi Kumar.
 

Published: 30th March 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kunduru Jana Reddy

Kunduru Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS, Congress, and BJP candidates on Tuesday filed nominations for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll in Nalgonda district.

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat, Congress candidate K Jana Reddy, and BJP candidate Panugothu Ravi Kumar filed the papers.   All the candidates along with a handful of important leaders filed the papers due to Covid-19. There were no big rallies or roadshows.

Congress candidate K Jana Reddy, a seven-time MLA and former Minister will face the first time contestants Bhagat and Ravi Kumar.

While Jana Reddy is representing the Reddy community, a dominant caste in the segment, TRS' Bhagat belongs to the Yadava community, the numerically strong caste in the segment.  The BJP fielded an ST candidate. There were around 45,000 tribals in the segment, where the total number of voters is over 2 lakh. 

Polling will be held on April 17 and counting will take place on May 2.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS party is trying to lure the BJP dissidents who failed to get the party tickets. One of such BJP leaders is K Anjaiah Yadav. He is likely to join in TRS in the presence of party supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao later on the day.

