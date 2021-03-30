STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Data sought by universities stumps employees of Telangana's industrial sector

The verification process of the university to apply under the Industrial Executive quota includes providing information on 'annual turnover during any two continuous financial years'.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Employees in Telangana's industrial sector who apply for further studies to universities like JNTUH under the Industrial Executives quota are asked to give employer related data, which candidates are finding it hard to furnish. One such candidate who works for Oracle faced a similar problem when applying for JNTUH. 

The verification process of the university to apply under the Industrial Executive quota includes providing information on "annual turnover during any two continuous financial years", "number of employees working with BE and MBA qualification", "number of employees working with PhD qualification", "whether the organisation is willing to enter into a mandatory academic collaboration agreement with JNTUH" and so on.

The interested candidate said that the company won't be able to give the following information in writing. Only some of the information that JNTUH is looking for is publicly available. The candidate requested government officials concerned to look into the matter. Responding to the query, JNTUH vice chancellor Jayesh Ranjan said the university will create simpler rules so that one can apply for the quota.

