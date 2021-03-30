STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

According to a forecast by IMD, the maximum temperatures are expected to be two to three degrees Celsius above normal in isolated areas across Telangana till March 31.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mercury levels are expected to soar above 40 degrees Celsius at various parts of the State in the next couple of days.

According to a forecast by India Meteorology Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures are expected to be two to three degrees Celsius above normal in isolated areas across Telangana till March 31. The temperatures will range between 37 and 42 degrees Celsius. 

On Monday, the maximum temperature crossed the 40-degrees Celsius mark in some parts of the northern Telangana, with Adilabad recording the highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Nizamabad (41.4 degree Celsius) and Ramagundam (40.4 degree Celsius), as per the data by the IMD. 

In most other places across the State, the maximum temperature was 1-2 degrees Celsius above normal - between 38-40 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad it was 39.3 degree Celsius, which is 2 degree Celsius above normal. The above normal temperatures are due to the cyclonic circulation lying low over Maharashtra and adjoining areas, said the IMD. 

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, which has more number of automatic weather stations in the State than the IMD, the highest temperature recorded in the State on Monday was 42.7 degree Celsius in different parts of Adilabad and in Hyderabad it was 38.6 degrees Celsius at Kapra.

