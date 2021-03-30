Nagarajunasagar bypoll: Congress pins hope on schemes under ex-minister Kunduru Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Besides 'exposing' the TRS government's undelivered poll promises, the Congress party is also highlighting the developmental programmes materialised under the aegis of Kunduru Jana Reddy, during his stint as Minister and Opposition leader during the past three to four decades.

As Nagarjunasagar was a citadel of the veteran Congress leader, the party has strong cadre here, who have already taken up the task of ensuring Jana's victory.

While asserting that he had electrified about 167 tribal hamlets, and obtained permissions to set up as many as 30 33kV sub stations and two 13kV sub stations in the constituency, Jana also claims that 35,000 Indiramma houses were provided to the poor in Nagarjunasagar during the Congress regime.

The Congress candidate also professes that a lion’s share of 1,900 acres of agricultural land was given to tribals, under the Forest Rights Act, besides laying 1,148 km CC and BT roads during his tenure as a legislator.

According to sources, he is also staking claims over establishing the BC Residential College and the Polytechnic College in Nagarjunasagar, the Jawahar Navodaya School in Chalakurthi, and multiple model schools at various places in the constituency.

The activists have been told to campaign that it was Jana who ensured irrigation water to over 1.25 lakh acres under the Srisailam left canal and another 33,572 acres via a major lift irrigation scheme. The Congress party has made several short videos with less than a minute duration, displaying the visuals of infrastructure developed during the Congress regime in the constituency.