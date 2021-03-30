STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nagarajunasagar bypoll: Congress pins hope on schemes under ex-minister Kunduru Jana Reddy

As Nagarjunasagar was a citadel of the veteran Congress leader, the party has strong cadre here, who have already taken up the task of ensuring Jana’s victory.

Published: 30th March 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kunduru Jana Reddy

Former Telangana minister and Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Besides 'exposing' the TRS government's undelivered poll promises, the Congress party is also highlighting the developmental programmes materialised under the aegis of Kunduru Jana Reddy, during his stint as Minister and Opposition leader during the past three to four decades.

As Nagarjunasagar was a citadel of the veteran Congress leader, the party has strong cadre here, who have already taken up the task of ensuring Jana's victory.

While asserting that he had electrified about 167 tribal hamlets, and obtained permissions to set up as many as 30 33kV sub stations and two 13kV sub stations in the constituency, Jana also claims that 35,000 Indiramma houses were provided to the poor in Nagarjunasagar during the Congress regime.

The Congress candidate also professes that a lion’s share of 1,900 acres of agricultural land was given to tribals, under the Forest Rights Act, besides laying 1,148 km CC and BT roads during his tenure as a legislator.

According to sources, he is also staking claims over establishing the BC Residential College and the Polytechnic College in Nagarjunasagar, the Jawahar Navodaya School in Chalakurthi, and multiple model schools at various places in the constituency.

The activists have been told to campaign that it was Jana who ensured irrigation water to over 1.25 lakh acres under the Srisailam left canal and another 33,572 acres via a major lift irrigation scheme. The Congress party has made several short videos with less than a minute duration, displaying the visuals of infrastructure developed during the Congress regime in the constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunduru Jana Reddy TRS congress Nagarajunasagar bypoll
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp