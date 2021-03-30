Nagarjunasagar bypoll: Telanagana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao assures MC Kotireddy of Council seat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : After handing over a cheque for Rs 28 lakh and the B-form to TRS candidate Nomula Bagath, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured another aspirant for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly ticket MC Kotireddy that he would be sent to the Legislative Council shortly.

Kotireddy, who was with the Congress earlier, joined the TRS after some differences with K Jana Reddy in the segment. Kotireddy supported Nomula Narasimhaiah's candidature in the 2018 elections. Later, however, Kotireddy developed differences with Narasimhaiah as well. This time, he made it known to the TRS leadership that he was a ticket aspirant. He reportedly had the backing of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

If the TRS wins the Nagarjunasagar bypoll, Kotireddy may be sent to the Legislative Council. As many as seven seats — one from Governor’s quota and six from MLAs’ quota, will fall vacant on June 3.