STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nagarjunasagar bypoll: TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath must break jinx of heirs losing bypolls

It is to be seen whether Nomula Bhagath will be able to break the trend of heirs losing in bypolls in the State.

Published: 30th March 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Nomula Bhagath

TRS candidate for Nagarjunasagar bypoll Nomula Bhagath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is to be seen whether Nomula Bhagath will be able to break the trend of heirs losing in bypolls in the State. Since the formation of the State, no heir has won in any bypoll. In Palair bypoll in 2016, Sucharitha Reddy, wife of Ramreddy Venkata Reddy, contested on a Congress ticket and lost to TRS' Thummala Nageswara Rao.

In Narayankhed bypoll held in 2016 due to the sudden demise of Potolla Kishta Reddy, the Congress party fielded his son P Sanjeeva Reddy as its candidate. But it was TRS' M Bhupal Reddy who won that bypoll. At the time, TRS leaders claimed that the party's candidate overcame the sympathy wave and wrested the seats from the Congress. 

In the same manner, the Congress lost another seat in Huzurnagar bypoll. PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy had resigned as an MLA after he was elected to the Lok Sabha. Reddy's wife Padmavathi Reddy contested in the subsequent bypoll. But TRS again wrested the seat through its candidate S Saidireddy. 

In the latest instance, the same pattern of a heir losing was seen in the Dubbaka seat. This time, the TRS' candidate was defeated by the BJP. Due to the death of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, the TRS had fielded his wife Sujatha in the poll, who was defeated by BJP's candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nomula Bhagath Nagarjunasagar bypoll TRS telangana bypoll heirs
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp