Nizamsagar project in Telangana may get water by first week of April

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In what may come as a major relief to scores of farmers in erstwhile Nizamabad district, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to release water from the Kondapochamma reservoir into the Sangareddy canal, which will eventually reach the Nizamsagar project, on either April 2 or 4.

With the lifting of Kondapochamma water, the State government expects to restore the past glory of the Nizamsagar project. Though the government is planning to provide direct water to the dam from the Mallannasagar reservoir, under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the project has not been completed yet.

In a bid to provide irrigation facilities to thousands of distressed farmers from the ensuing Vanakalam, the government decided to divert Kondapochamma water into the Nizamsagar project, which can currently store 17 tmcft of water.

According to official sources, the Kondapochamma water will reach Nizamsagar from the Sangareddy canal, after passing through the Haldi Vagu during which as many as four tanks will get filled to the brim.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kamareddy Chief Engineer (CE) T Srinivas said that all remaining works will be completed in two days. Though he admitted that the authorities are contemplating to invite the Chief Minister to release the water on April 2 or 4, the schedule has not been finalised yet.