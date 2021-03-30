Politicians and ministers of Telangana take COVID vaccine shots to motivate public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of people taking vaccinations saw a dip with only 9,967 individuals coming forward to take the shot on Sunday. The low numbers can be attributed to the fact that fewer COVID vaccine centres (CV) were open on Sunday.

However, Telangana's poor response to COVID-19 vaccine rollout continued. At present, only 9,38,658 individuals in the State are vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. Of these 9.38 lakh individuals, only 2,34,508 people have received two doses.

Meanwhile, setting a good example to emulate, several politicians and ministers took the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Amongst those who took the vaccine on Monday were MLC K Kavitha. It may be recalled that it was only four days ago that the MLC's husband had tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from her, MP, J Santhosh Kumar also took the vaccine at NIMS hospital and paid a visit to the hospital’s dialysis centre.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy also took the shot along with his family members. Apart from these political figures, bureaucrats including State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi also got the first dose of vaccine.