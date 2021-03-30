STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana bypoll: Techie-turned-lawyer Nomula Bhagat becomes neta for Nagarjunasagar

The 37-year-old Bhagath has exuded confidence that the TRS' welfare schemes and the sympathy factor would work in his favour in the upcoming bypoll.

Published: 30th March 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao gives the B-form to Nomula Bhagath

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao gives the B-form to Nomula Bhagath. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nomula Bhagath, a software engineer-turned-advocate, has exuded confidence that the TRS’ welfare schemes and the sympathy factor would work in his favour in the upcoming bypoll. Before stepping into his father’s shoes, 37-year-old Bhagath worked as a software engineer. He did BTech, MBA and LLM, and now is a practising advocate in the Telangana High Court.

He joined TRS in 2014, and participated in a recent membership drive by the party. The 37-year-old Bhagath has exuded confidence that the TRS' welfare schemes and the sympathy factor would work in his favour in the upcoming bypoll. 

Bhagath, along with his mother and other TRS leaders, called on TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday and took the B-form. He will file his nomination on Tuesday, the last date for filing of nominations.

Speaking to reporters later, Bhagath said his father Narasimhaiah was elected from the segment due to the welfare and developmental activities of the TRS. He thanked the TRS president for giving him the ticket. He said the BJP had not grown much in the segment since 2018. He said that over 1.5 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes would help him win.

Comments

