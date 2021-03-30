STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Woman delivers on road after being turned away from PHC in Telangana, baby dies

A video made by a passerby has now gone viral and narrates the entire situation. The man in the video can be heard explaining how the lady was given some medicines and turned away.

Published: 30th March 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana has made tremendous strides in reducing infant mortality, the inhumane treatment of a pregnant woman, who was forced to deliver on the road outside a Public Health Centre (PHC), has shocked residents of the state. The baby she delivered died soon afterwards.

The incident took place in Balaji Nagar in Jawaharnagar area of Medchal district around noon on Monday after the pregnant woman was allegedly turned away by the PHC staff with some medicines, even as she complained of stomach pains.

As per officials, soon after birth, the newborn died on the road outside the PHC, with the woman lying on the roadside in shock.

A video made by a passerby has now gone viral and narrates the entire situation. The man in the video can be heard explaining how the woman was given some medicines and turned away. She collapsed on the road outside the PHC and delivered. However, the child died, he explains.  

"There are so many emergency entrances and not a single doctor or nurse to be seen. I dialled 108 for help to shift the woman to a bigger hospital but they haven't turned up," he can be heard saying as he walks around the deserted PHC.

On Tuesday, the Mayor of Jawaharnagar M Kavya visited the spot and assured all assistance will be given to improve the facilities in the area.

It may be recalled that the latest National Family Health Survey had found the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to have fallen to 26.4 per 1000 live births from 27.7 per 1000 live births in the year 2015-16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Medchal
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp