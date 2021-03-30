Woman delivers on road after being turned away from PHC in Telangana, baby dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana has made tremendous strides in reducing infant mortality, the inhumane treatment of a pregnant woman, who was forced to deliver on the road outside a Public Health Centre (PHC), has shocked residents of the state. The baby she delivered died soon afterwards.

The incident took place in Balaji Nagar in Jawaharnagar area of Medchal district around noon on Monday after the pregnant woman was allegedly turned away by the PHC staff with some medicines, even as she complained of stomach pains.

As per officials, soon after birth, the newborn died on the road outside the PHC, with the woman lying on the roadside in shock.

A video made by a passerby has now gone viral and narrates the entire situation. The man in the video can be heard explaining how the woman was given some medicines and turned away. She collapsed on the road outside the PHC and delivered. However, the child died, he explains.

"There are so many emergency entrances and not a single doctor or nurse to be seen. I dialled 108 for help to shift the woman to a bigger hospital but they haven't turned up," he can be heard saying as he walks around the deserted PHC.

On Tuesday, the Mayor of Jawaharnagar M Kavya visited the spot and assured all assistance will be given to improve the facilities in the area.

It may be recalled that the latest National Family Health Survey had found the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to have fallen to 26.4 per 1000 live births from 27.7 per 1000 live births in the year 2015-16.