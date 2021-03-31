24 districts in Telangana face heatwave, highest temperature recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the mercury levels rise in Telangana, a heatwave warning has been sounded in 24 districts for the next three days. The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 42.8 degrees Celsius in Rebbena of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. IMD-Hyderabad in-charge director Dr K Nagaratna attributed the heatwave to the northerly winds.

The maximum temperatures are expected to be three-four notches above normal in the northern, northeastern and eastern districts and two-three degrees above normal in the others. The conditions are likely at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad, among others.