Banks in Telangana have lent Rs 29,000 crore until December 2020 under crop loans

HYDERABAD: During the current financial year up to December 2020, banks have lent Rs 29,235 crore under crop loans and achieved 55 per cent of the targeted amount of Rs 53,222 crore. Officials announced this at the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting held here on Tuesday.

SLBC president and chief general manager of SBI Om Prakash Mishra presented the performance of banks in the State till December, 2020. Up to December this year, the deposits of the banks grew by Rs 62,570 crore, registering a 12.92 per cent growth over March, 2020.

Total deposits as on December 31, 2020 stand at Rs 5,47,010 crore. Advances of the banks grew by Rs 39,227 crore, at 6.88 per cent over March, 2020. Total advances of all banks as on December 31, 2020 are at Rs 6,09,645 crore. Under Covid-19 assistance, Rs 231 crore was disbursed to eligible farmers as 10 per cent emergency credit line.