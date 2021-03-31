Fill posts formed after Panchayat Raj polls: Telangana State Election Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) issued a notification to fill up casual vacancies that arose after Panchayat Raj (PR) elections due to disqualification of some elected candidates. TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi said that the disqualifications were due to non submission of election expenditure accounts within 45 days from the date of election.

The total vacancies in PR bodies as on March 26, spread over 32 districts, includes those for Sarpanches (123), ward members (2,275), MPTCs (58) and ZPTC (1). The Commissioner held a video conference with District Collectors, Additional District Collectors, Panchayat Raj and Zilla Parishad officials, and others on Tuesday.

He said the election processes had started in 20 gram panchayats of nine districts, and for mandal parishad polls in Burganpahad of Kothagudem district and Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar.