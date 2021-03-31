Hafeezpet land private property, doesn't belong to state government or Waqf Board: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the Telangana government and the State Waqf Board, the High Court on Tuesday held that 140 acres of prime land - situated in Survey no. 80 at Hafeezpet in Serilingampally of Rangareddy district - is private property and neither belongs to the government nor the board.

While holding that the land belongs to private persons, a division bench set aside the resolution passed by the Waqf Board and the gazette notifying the land as its property. It also set aside entries made in the revenue records, which were in favour of the government.

Aggrieved with the order, it is learnt that the State government has decided to file an appeal before the Supreme Court for relief. The bench imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on the government and Waqf Board payable to each of the petitioners.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on the State government and Waqf Board, payable to each of the petitioners in the Hafeezpet land issue. It also directed the authorities not to interfere in the peaceful possession of the petitioners.

A division bench, comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and T Vinod Kumar, passed this order in the Hafeezpet land issue while allowing the petitions filed separately by K Praveen Kumar, Sai Pawan Pawan Estates and Sai Keerthi Constructions, represented by PS Parthasarathy. Their petition sought directions to the authorities concerned not to interfere with their possession of the land admeasuring 50 acres in Survey no. 80.

The bench declared the petitioner, Praveen Kumar, and his co-owners to be owners of the 50 acres. It also directed the government to subdivide the land in pursuance to the final decree and settlement deed of 2016, and mutate the names of Praveen Kumar and others.

Kumar was allegedly kidnapped by the henchmen of ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and others in furtherance of an alleged extortion attempt with respect to the Hafeezpet land. A kidnapping case was registered against Akhila Priya, her husband Bhargav Ram and several others. All the accused are out on bail.