Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll: In-house troubles for BJP as jilted contenders show their displeasure

Niveditha, who had filed her nomination without getting approval from the party, had started her campaign quite early in December.

Published: 31st March 2021 10:12 AM

BJP Flag

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP's announcement of a candidate for the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection has created new problems for the party. BJP's Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in-charge Kankanala Niveditha Reddy and her spouse Sridhar Reddy, who is also BJP's Nalgonda district president, are reportedly determined to leave the party.

Though they haven't openly expressed their displeasure, it is learnt that they are in touch with TRS leaders.

Before declaring candidature of Dr P Ravi Kumar, there was an internal fight brewing between the Anjaiah and Niveditha factions, and both of them had carried out campaigning for the Graduates' MLC election and tje Nagarjuna Sagar byelection.

The party’s decision came as a shock to them. Following in the footsteps of their leader, a majority of Anjaiah Yadav’s followers have switched their loyalties to the TRS party. Similarly, Niveditha’s followers were also dejected and they are expected to declare their non-cooperation for the rest of the campaign.

Niveditha’s followers took to social media to condemn the BJP high command’s decision. Posting a photograph of chosen contestant Ravi Kumar standing next to Jana Reddy, Niveditha’s followers alleged that the party’s decision would favour the Congress party.

Incidentally, the saffron party is trying its best to persuade Niveditha Reddy to withdraw her nomination. Niveditha, who had filed her nomination without getting approval from the party, had started her campaign quite early in December.

Dissidents intend to make party pay

A majority of Anjaiah Yadav’s followers have switched their loyalties to TRS. Similarly, Niveditha's followers are expected to declare their non-cooperation for the rest of the campaign

