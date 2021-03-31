National Handloom Day founder Y Venkanna Netha calls Telangana's 'Chenetha Mithra' a flop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State government has failed to extend 40 per cent input subsidy to handloom weavers over the last three years, the Telangana Handlooms and Textiles department's Chenetha Mithra Scheme is ineligible for the prestigious SKOCH Award this time, said Telangana-based designer and founder of the National Handloom Day, Y Venkanna Netha.

The State government, nevertheless, has proposed the scheme for the award, which honours the extraordinary contributions of people, organisations and governments to the society. "Almost 95 per cent beneficiaries of the Chenetha Mithra Scheme have not received any benefits," said Netha. He added that the Handlooms Department failed to adequately promote the scheme.