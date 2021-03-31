STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana bypoll: Poachers get poached as BJP loses prominent leader K Anjaiah Yadav to TRS

According to sources, TRS leaders also were in touch with another BJP leader K Niveditha Reddy, the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly BJP in-charge.

BJP leader from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency K Anjaiah Yadav greets Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after joining TRS party in Hyderabad on Tuesday

BJP leader from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency K Anjaiah Yadav greets Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after joining TRS party in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a classic case of the strategy backfiring on the strategist. The BJP hoped to lure dissidents in the TRS. Instead, the TRS was able to attract dissidents within BJP during the lead up to the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll.

A prominent BJP leader from Nagarjuna Sagar segment K Anjaiah Yadav, along with a huge number of his followers, joined TRS in the presence of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Erravalli on Tuesday. Anjaiah Yadav had aspired for a BJP ticket in the bypoll.

According to sources, TRS leaders also were in touch with another BJP leader K Niveditha Reddy, the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly BJP in-charge. Reddy had even filed her nominations, hoping that the BJP will finalise her candidature.

It may be recalled here that the BJP State leaders did not announce their candidate for the bypoll till the TRS announced theirs. The BJP expected that dissidents from TRS may join the saffron party. But, the TRS managed to placate the dissidents. TRS president KCR assured MC Kotireddy that he would be sent to the Legislative Council.

However, with the announcement of the candidature of P Ravi Kumar Naik, dissidents in the BJP are now looking towards the pink party. According to sources, the TRS is also trying to lure the BJP’s mandal-level leaders in the Assembly segment.

