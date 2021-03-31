Testing waters: RFCL sells urea in K’nagar markets

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As part of pilot testing, the Ramagundam Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has been supplying urea manufactured by the plant under the brand ‘Kisan Urea’ in the local markets of Karimnagar for the past two days.

It may be recalled that the company had held a trial run for the production of fertiliser on February 28. Now, it is testing its logistical preparedness through the pilot project. President of an association of fertiliser dealers, Gourishetti Muninder, recalled that it has been 22 years since the fertiliser manufactured by the plant has been sold in the Karimnagar markets.

The company aims to start providing fertiliser before the start of Kharif season. The plant will soon be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. RFCL was incorporated on February 17, 2015, to set up gas-based urea manufacturing at Ramagundam with a capacity of 2,200MTPD of ammonia and 3,850MTPD capacity of urea.