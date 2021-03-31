Tourism hit, yet again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s tourism sector is hit yet again due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. A brief recovery in the last few months had fuelled hopes of an improvement, but they have been dashed by the new wave. According to officials from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), footfall at most tourist destinations such as the Golconda Fort, Charminar, Salar Jung Museum, and Ramoji Film City, has reduced in the last weeks. Apart from the rising Covid cases, officials said that the heat and school exams are also responsible for the decline.

Salar Jung Director Nagender Reddy told Express, “Before Covid, daily footfall in the museum was more than 4,000, while it was 2,000 in November, after the reopening of the museum. However, in the last two weeks, only 1,000 tourists are visiting on the weekends.” The Golconda Fort and the Charminar, which used to get more than 2,000 tourists per day, had seen a good recovery post reopening. “However, in the last few weeks, there has been a decline in the footfall. While there is no denying that it is due to the increase in the Covid cases, another reason is also the soaring temperature,” said Smita S Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist at Hyderabad Circle of ASI.

Tour packages provided by the TSTDC — from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Shirdi (one of the most-availed packages), and Ramoji Film City — have also seen a decline. Before Covid, 40-50 people would take the package for Shirdi and Tirupati every day, and around 2,500 people would avail of it on the weekends. Now that Covid cases are increasing in Maharashtra, there is a drastic decline in Shirdi packages. While Tirupati is still doing better only on weekends, there is almost no demand on weekdays in the last two weeks.