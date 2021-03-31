STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tourism hit, yet again

Apart from the rising Covid cases, officials said that the heat and school exams are also responsible for the decline.

Published: 31st March 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s tourism sector is hit yet again due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. A brief recovery in the last few months had fuelled hopes of an improvement, but they have been dashed by the new wave. According to officials from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), footfall at most tourist destinations such as the Golconda Fort, Charminar, Salar Jung Museum, and Ramoji Film City, has reduced in the last weeks.  Apart from the rising Covid cases, officials said that the heat and school exams are also responsible for the decline.

Salar Jung Director Nagender Reddy told Express, “Before Covid, daily footfall in the museum was more than 4,000, while it was 2,000 in November, after the reopening of the museum. However, in the last two weeks, only 1,000 tourists are visiting on the weekends.” The Golconda Fort and the Charminar, which used to get more than 2,000 tourists per day, had seen a good recovery post reopening. “However, in the last few weeks, there has been a decline in the footfall. While there is no denying that it is due to the increase in the Covid cases,  another reason is also the soaring temperature,” said Smita S Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist at Hyderabad Circle of ASI.

Tour packages provided by the TSTDC — from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Shirdi (one of the most-availed packages), and Ramoji Film City — have also seen a decline. Before Covid, 40-50 people would take the package for Shirdi and Tirupati every day, and around 2,500 people would avail of it on the weekends. Now that Covid cases are increasing in Maharashtra, there is a drastic decline in Shirdi packages. While Tirupati is still doing better only on weekends, there is almost no demand on weekdays in the last two weeks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp