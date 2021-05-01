Body mix-up at Warangal hospital as names were similar

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In what can be described as sheer negligence on the part of MGM Hospital staff, a man’s body was handed over to the family of a deceased woman Covid patient on Thursday night. The family members, to their utter shock, noticed that the body was that of a man when they reached the cremation ground and immediately took the body back to the hospital on Friday.

The deceased woman was identified as P Komuramma, a resident of Damera village in Elkathurthi mandal of Warangal Urban district, while the man was identified as Komuraiah. Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital RMO B Mohan Rao said that the confusion occurred as the names were similar. “Later, the staff handed over Komuramma’s body to her family members. However, the family members of Kamuraiah have so far not come forward to collect the body,” he added.

BHATTI SEEKS LOCKDOWN FOR SOME WEEKS

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government impose a lockdown in the State for some weeks. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he alleged that the State government had failed to manage the Covid-19 crisis. He blamed senior IAS officials for lack of proper monitoring. The Health Secretary was not available to anyone, and there was no proper coordination among various departments, he alleged.

