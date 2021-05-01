STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to get its first Oxygen Express soon

 The State can heave a sigh of relief as it will soon get its first Indian Railways Oxygen Express train.

Published: 01st May 2021 07:56 AM

Oxygen express

Indian Railways' Oxygen Express. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State can heave a sigh of relief as it will soon get its first Indian Railways Oxygen Express train. According to the South Central Railway (SCR), on Thursday night a train consisting of five empty tankers left the Secunderanad shed to load oxygen from Angul in Odisha. The train is likely to return to the State in the next few days. Another train with a set of four empty tankers has also left from Sanathnagar goods shed on Friday. 

Speaking to Express SCR CPRO CH Rakesh said that the first train has already reached their destination in Odisha. The Oxygen Express will most likely will start its return journey to the State by Saturday morning. 

