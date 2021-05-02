55-year-old woman offers to conduct funeral of those died of COVID-19

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the exponential rise in number of Covid-19 casualties and a shortage of space to perform their final rites, 55-year-old Basa Jijia Bai has come forward to conduct the funeral of those who lost their battle with the scourge. She runs a graveyard at Kavadiguda in Secunderabad that her family inherited from her ancestors.

“With the rise in number of Covid-19 deaths and families struggling to find space to bury or cremate their loved ones, I have decided to perform the last rites of people who died of the infection. This is no less than a service to God,” she says. The graveyard land was given to her ancestors by the Nizams before Independence. She is also the first woman in her family to take up this job.

Until two years ago, Jijia Bai was only helping her husband Basa Balaram run the graveyard. But after his death in 2019, she shouldered the responsibility of maintaining it. She, however, had to shut it down after the pandemic first hit the State in 2020.

Jijia Bai, 55, conducts one of the many funerals of Covid-19 patients at the graveyard she runs and maintains at Kavadiguda in Secunderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

This year, moved by the dramatic rise in number of Covid-19 deaths, she resumed operations at the graveyard on April 16, 2021. “People were dying, and families could not even offer them the space for a dignified cremation. I thought it was time I joined the fight against Covid-19,” she says.

The police and the GHMC have been very supportive of her endeavour, but a few locals and commercial establishments often trouble Jijia Bai and her family. “People block the path of the dead and their families, while a few hotels dump their waste on my premises. They harass us to such an extent that sometimes, I feel like quitting.”

From setting firewood for the pyre, placing the body on top if it, guiding the family through the rituals, ensuring that the body is burnt completely to protecting it from stray dogs, Jijia Bai does it all. “There have been several incidents where families are inconsolable during cremations. We wait for them to recover so that the cremation can be performed,” Jijia Bai says.

Jijia Bai has two nephews and three workers, who help her with the graveyard operations. Usually, their work begins as early as 6 am, which goes on till midnight on some days. “We cremate at least eight Covid-19 bodies every day,” she adds.

Despite her efforts, the graveyard cries for attention. “We maintain the graveyard and pay the workers with whatever we earn from the cremations. But this is not enough. Politicians have come to us seeking votes and promising many things, but nothing has happened,” she adds.