Eatala Rajender’s 21-year-long association with TRS supremo ended in 21 hours

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Eatala Rajender’s 21-year-long association with TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao came to an end in just about 21 hours, thanks to the fast-paced developments which started unfolding by Friday evening. Now, all political circles and people are eagerly waiting to know as to what the future course of action by Rajender is going to be. “Whether he would float his own political party or join the saffron fold?” are two of the most prevalent conspiracies in the State right now. However, Rajender has, so far, not taken any political moves in haste. He is, apparently, waiting for the government to react further. 

It may be recalled that neither did Rajender resign as Minister, nor did he utter any word against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, during the press meet on Friday. He only defended himself during the media interactions, on both Friday and Saturday. However, several BC leaders of TRS from erstwhile Karimnagar district, especially Huzurabad Assembly segment, have tendered resignations to the pink party leadership. 

Minister Eatala Rajender holds a meeting with a few BC leaders who called on the former to express their solidarity, on Saturday

Minister without portfolio, a first in Telugu statesMinister Eatala Rajender, who is facing land-grabbing allegations, is currently continuing in the State Cabinet without any portfolio. On Saturday, the Health portfolio was transferred from Rajender to KCR. This is the first time in united AP and separate Telangana that a Minister in the Cabinet doesn’t have a portfolio.

It may be recalled that KCR continued for some time as a Union Minister without portfolio in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet, when his Shipping portfolio was allotted to the DMK in 2004. When DMK insisted upon the Shipping portfolio, Rao readily accepted and resigned. Till KCR was allotted the Labour portfolio, he continued as Union Minister without any portfolio.

LOCAL FOLLOWERS EXPRESS SOLIDARITY WITH MINISTER
While Minister Eatala Rajender is facing a high-level probe, ordered by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, into an alleged encroachment of assigned lands, his followers in Huzurabad constituency have expressed their solidarity with Rajender, which indicates that he still has the base in the district. This is despite allegations though a senior leader and Minister, Rajender seldom visited the district headquarters in the last three years

