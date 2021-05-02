Eatala thanks officials after premature exit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shortly after being stripped of the Medical and Health portfolio, Eatala Rajender expressed his gratitude to all the staff of the department. In a statement, he said, “A big thank you to everyone who has assisted me during my stint as the Medical and Health Minister of Telangana for the past two years, and especially for the last 395 days, during which the the department had worked non-stop in our fight against Covid-19.”

“All the officials, doctors, nurses, security, sanitary, fourth class staff, ANMs and Asha workers of the department deserve a special praise for discharging their duties amid the pandemic,” he added. Meanwhile, the sudden exit of Rajender has not gone down well with many in the department. Several doctors voiced their support for him on social media.