Karimnagar ‘Civil War’ ends on an unexpected note

According to sources, ever since the 2018 Assembly elections, both Kamalakar and Rajender have been playing out various strategies to dominate the district political scene.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to order a high-level probe into an alleged encroachment of assigned lands by former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, has brought to fore the reported differences between the duo. In the meantime, what makes the move all the more significant in Karimnagar political circles is the fact that a cold war has been going on between BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Eatala Rajender, for quite some time now.

According to sources, ever since the 2018 Assembly elections, both Kamalakar and Rajender have been playing out various strategies to dominate the district political scene. It may be recalled that soon after Kamalakar was inducted into the State Cabinet, Rajender had shifted his camp office from the district headquarters to his Huzurbad Assembly constituency.

Despite being a senior leader and Minister, hailing from erstwhile Karimnagar, Rajender seldom visited the district headquarters in the last three years, due to this cold war. Except during important occasions, Rajender and his followers were mostly confined to Huzurabad. However, they managed to rise to power and expand their base in the district headquarters in due course of time. Rajender’s aides claim that despite being the Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar neglected the development of Jammikunta Market, since it was located in the former’s stronghold. The former Health Minister’s followers also allege that Kamalakar, back in 2018, had gone all out to ensure that Rajender lose the Assembly election.

In hindsight, Rajender too had made some indirect remarks about Kamalakar, at various meetings. After Kamalakar was given the BC Welfare portfolio, Rajender slowly lost his influence over community leaders as well.Though the leaders have previously stated that there were no issues between them, after assessing the aforementioned instances, it’s safe to assume that both the TRS strongmen had a good hand in widening the gap between their followers further. It was after a long time that both Rajender and Kamalakar shared a dias together, when they arrived at Government Civil Hospital on April 23 to inaugurate an RT-PCR lab.

