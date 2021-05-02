STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR wants to distract people’s attention: Bandi

He demanded inquiry against all TRS leaders and said that inquiry shouldn’t be one person-centric.

Published: 02nd May 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s timing of ordering a probe into land encroachment allegations against Minister Eatala Rajender, terming it a ploy to divert people’s attention from the health crisis in the State.  Listing out specific corruption and land-grabbing allegations against 77 TRS Ministers and MLAs, Sanjay questioned why did the CM not taken action against them and asked the former to resign to prove his honesty.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office, along with his MP colleague Dharmapuri Aravind, Sanjay asked the CM if his political interests are more important to him than people’s lives. Telangana is going through a situation that is no less than a health emergency, he said. Sanjay further said that the Chief Minister has taken over Health Ministry as there is a lot of money involved in it due to the pandemic.

Naming TRS leaders involved in various cases, Sanjay said Ch Malla Reddy was booked after a woman approached the court. In 107 survey number of Suraram, Malla Reddy had encroached two acres of government land. He had also encroached land in the name of setting up a vegetable market in Jawaharnagar, the BJP leader said.

Sanjay said that Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy had encroached 500 acres of land by creating fake registration certificates in rehabilitation villages of Nirmal district.He alleged that Excise Minister Srinivas Goud has encroached a rivulet to construct a farmhouse by intimidating Municipal and Town Planning officials.

Sanjay alleged that MLC Shambipur Raju is a Benami of KCR’s family. “Shambipur Raju had purchased 380 acres of land in a single bit in Gajwel. He had an income of only `10 lakh when he became an MLC, and now there is a need of inquiring into his assets,” Sanjay said.Sanjay alleged that MLA KP Vivekananda had encroached land worth hundreds of crores of rupees in survey number 328, 329/1 of Devender Nagar, 79 TSIIC, and fake registrations in 314, 315 survey numbers of Subash Nagar.  Muthireddy Yadahagiri Reddy is facing charges of amassing 2,000 acres, most of them are assigned lands, Sanjay Kumar added. 

