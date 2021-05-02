STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister has grabbed 210 acres: Cong

Making fresh and serious allegations against Minister Eatala Rajender, Huzurabad Congress leader Padi Koushik Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry against the former.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Making fresh and serious allegations against Minister Eatala Rajender, Huzurabad Congress leader Padi Koushik Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry against the former. He alleged that Rajender had encroached over 210 acres of government lands. Expressing suspicion that Eatala would try to influence the inquiry, Koushik demanded that Rajender resign from his Ministerial and MLA posts.

Addressing the media, Koushik said that Rajender had only two acres of ancestral property in his hometown and wondered how he had amassed hundreds of acres after rising to power. According to Rajender’s 2004 election affidavit, he possessed only around 20 acres of land. “In a recent interview, Rajender claimed that he possesses 200 acres of land. In the 2018 election affidavit, he showed only 69 acres of land. He also owns a medical college worth `500 crore,” Koushik said.

