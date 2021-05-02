Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll counting, results today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counting of votes for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly will start at 8 am on Sunday and there will be 25 rounds. The results are will also be declared on Sunday. The bypoll for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly was held on April 17, following the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah. All the exit polls have predicted that TRS will retain the seat.

According to officials, 400 staffers would be deployed for counting of votes. Around 86 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the poll. While TRS fielded Narasimhaiah’s son Bhagath, senior Congress leader and former Minister K Jana Reddy contested on the Congress ticket. P Ravi Kumar contested on the BJP ticket. As many as 41 candidates contested in the polls.

A Covid-19 testing centre has been set up and tests have been conducted on all the counting staff. According to officials, eight officials tested positive for Covid-19 and they have been kept away from duty. The EC has banned victory rallies in view of Covid-19.

