Review Covid situation thrice a day: KCR to CS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is now holding the Health Portfolio, instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to personally monitor the Covid-19 situation in the State and review the issue thrice a day. He also instructed the CS to ensure that there are no problems in the availability of Remdesivir, vaccines, oxygen and beds in hospitals.

Rao deputed his Secretary, P Rajasekhar Reddy, to regularly monitor the pandemic from the Chief Minister’s Office. He instructed all officials in the Medical and Health Department to be on high alert and work effectively to free the State from the clutches of the pandemic.

Oxygen supply

Later, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high level meeting with officials and took key decisions on the management of the pandemic. Decisions taken include the creation of oxygen supply for an additional 10,000 beds in government hospitals, taking the total to 20,000.

A board set up outside a vaccination centre in

Hyderabad on Saturday, asking people not to

wait in line as there are no vaccine doses available

Due to constant monitoring, use of IAF aircraft and railway rakes to send tankers to Odisha, oxygen supply is being maintained at satisfactory levels in the State. However, with increased occupancy, need for oxygen will grow. Efforts are on to augment supplies. The CS has written to the Centre to allocate 600 MT oxygen to the State against the present allocation of 430 MT per day.

Last year in September, there were 18,232 Covid-19 beds in the State in the government and private sector. This has now been increased to 49,133 beds. Special efforts are on to further increase the number to 60,000.Call centres will be set up in all districts to cater to the needs of Covid patients. In GHMC, call centre number 040-21111111 will provide support to patients.Arrangements for 5 lakh free medical kits, in addition to the existing stock of 7.5 lakh for Covid-19 patients in home isolation, will be provided. Efforts are also on for home delivery of medical kits for Covid patients.

Bed capacity

It has also been decided to increase beds in hospitals, particularly in NIMS (500), Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital (200), Chest Hospital (50), Gandhi (200), and TIMS (200). Covid beds in hospitals like Golconda (100), Malakpet (100), Vanasthalipuram (100), and Ameerpet (50) will be set up in about a week.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation workers sanitise a clinic at Khalelawadi area

Procurement of drugs

In order to avoid any shortage of essential drugs and consumables, a team headed by Secretary Sandeep Sultania is working on the issue. All vacancies in hospitals and PHCs will be filled up by a special recruitment drive by walk-in interviews to ensure quality services to patients.In view of demand for drugs like Remdesivir, a special team headed by IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been constituted to procure adequate quantities for the State.

Senior IAS officers have been appointed as Special Officers for major government hospitals in Hyderabad for further improving quality of services. In the districts, the Collector will be the Special Officer for bigger hospitals. Senior district officers will be Special Officers for other hospitals.

As the Centre indicated only 4.4 lakh vaccine doses for the State for May against a population of 1.72 crore persons in the 18-44 age group, the CS has written to the Centre to allot more vaccines. The Centre indicated allotment of 8.35 lakh doses for the first fortnight of May against a requirement of 30.45 lakh doses for those taking their second dose.