Sarpanch defends, then attacks Eatala

By Express News Service

MEDAK : More drama unfolded on Saturday, after Eatala Rajender was accused of grabbing assigned lands from farmers in Achampet village of Medak district.Earlier in the day, Achampet village Sarpanch Lakshmi told investigating officials that Rajender did not forcibly acquire land from the farmers, but they willingly sold it to him for around Rs 2 lakh-Rs 2.5 lakh per acre. She claimed that the farmers were raking up an issue as the land prices have gone up.

Lakshmi even went on to say that Rajender, who has now been removed from the post of Health Minister, had paid for the weddings of those who had sold him the land. She added that she was approached by some men working for Rajender, showing interest to buy her land. She, however, refused the offer and did not bother about it afterwards.

Later on Saturday, the Sarpanch made a U-turn on her statement. She clarified that Rajender had indeed acquired the farmers’ lands by force, and that they were stopped from entering these lands by people working for the former minister. She also alleged that three acres of her land was forcibly grabbed by Rajender and men.

Meanwhile, Erukala Ellaiah, one of the farmers, who lodged the complaint on Friday accusing Rajender of land-grabbing, said that a few people from the village had forcibly taken signatures from him and other complainants. He was later questioned by the police.Interestingly, another farmer Pochaiah told the media later that Rajender had not forcibly claimed their lands.