Telangana logs 7,430 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths push toll to 2,368

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 7430 fresh COPVId-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.50 lakh while the toll rose to 2,368 with 56 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,546, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (533) and Rangareddy (475), a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 PM on May 1.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,50,790 while with 5,567 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,67,727.

The state has 80,695 active cases and nearly 76 thousand samples were tested on Saturday. Cumulatively, over 1.30 crore samples have been tested.