Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tests positive again

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation. He is suffering from mild symptoms. In a statement on Saturday, the Minister appealed to the people who met him in the last one week to get tested. This is the second time that the Minister has tested positive for the virus.

He last fell prey to the virus in December, 2020. Moreover, he had received both doses of the vaccination. He got the second shot just three days ago. Ajay Kumar told party leaders, activists and his followers that there was no need to worry, adding that he would soon return to public life and participate in all party-related activities.