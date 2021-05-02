STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tension in Kamalapur, Min’s followers warn of dire consequences

On Friday night, the TRS strongman’s supporters burnt a flexi of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. 

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed in Kamalapur mandal, situated in Eatala Rajender’s Huzurabad constituency, on Saturday, after his supporters gathered in large numbers and protested in support of the former Health Minister, who is currently facing a probe into allegations of landgrabbing in Medak district. Kamalapur is also the native place of Eatala Rajender.

Followers of Eatala Rajender burn a flexi of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, on Saturday

On Friday night, the TRS strongman’s supporters burnt a flexi of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. Meanwhile, soon after learning about the protests, the authorities deployed scores of police officials at various places in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, including Kamalapur, to avoid untoward incidents.

Going one step further, followers of Rajender alleged that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is unnecessarily targeting the Minister. Meanwhile, they also warned the party leadership of dire consequences if it continues to attack their leader. Meanwhile, leaders of various BC communities burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao near the Kaloji Narayana Rao junction in Hanamkonda on Saturday. The leaders also raised slogans against the TRS president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp