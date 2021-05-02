Tension in Kamalapur, Min’s followers warn of dire consequences

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed in Kamalapur mandal, situated in Eatala Rajender’s Huzurabad constituency, on Saturday, after his supporters gathered in large numbers and protested in support of the former Health Minister, who is currently facing a probe into allegations of landgrabbing in Medak district. Kamalapur is also the native place of Eatala Rajender.

Followers of Eatala Rajender burn a flexi of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, on Saturday

On Friday night, the TRS strongman’s supporters burnt a flexi of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. Meanwhile, soon after learning about the protests, the authorities deployed scores of police officials at various places in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, including Kamalapur, to avoid untoward incidents.

Going one step further, followers of Rajender alleged that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is unnecessarily targeting the Minister. Meanwhile, they also warned the party leadership of dire consequences if it continues to attack their leader. Meanwhile, leaders of various BC communities burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao near the Kaloji Narayana Rao junction in Hanamkonda on Saturday. The leaders also raised slogans against the TRS president.