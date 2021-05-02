TTD revives tradition of organic prasadam

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has revived the 100-year-old tradition of preparing Srivari Naivedyam with organic ingredients. The TTD prepared Naivedyam for Lord Venkateswara on Saturday with organic rice, vegetables, jaggery, pulses, desi cow ghee and other ingredients. Speaking to the media, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said, “We revived the 100-year-old tradition by offering Naivedyam prepared with organic ingredients to Lord Venkateswara.”

The TTD has resolved to use organic farm products in preparation of Srivari Anna Prasadam on a permanent basis. Devotees who had Anna Prasadam, appreciated the taste of food. Similarly, organic bengal gram and jaggery were used in the TTD Potu (Srivari Kitchen) to prepare Srivari Laddu Naivedyam.

“We have directed TTD officials to procure products directly from farmers engaged in organic farming in the country,” said the TTD Chairman.The TTD’s decision to prepare Srivari Naivedyam, Laddu Prasadam and Anna Prasadam with organic products received good response from devotees.

Vijayaram, a devotee from Pinagudurulanka village in Krishna district, donated 2,200 kg of organic rice, vegetables, bananas, jaggery and 15 kg of desi cow ghee, which are adequate for 10 days of Srivari Naivedyam, a couple of days ago. The farmer expressed his readiness to donate organic farm products for Anna Prasadam.