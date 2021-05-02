STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TTD revives tradition of organic prasadam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has revived the 100-year-old tradition of preparing Srivari Naivedyam with organic ingredients.

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has revived the 100-year-old tradition of preparing Srivari Naivedyam with organic ingredients. The TTD prepared Naivedyam for Lord Venkateswara on Saturday with organic rice, vegetables, jaggery, pulses, desi cow ghee and other ingredients. Speaking to the media, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said, “We revived the 100-year-old tradition by offering Naivedyam prepared with organic ingredients to Lord Venkateswara.” 

The TTD has resolved to use organic farm products in preparation of Srivari Anna Prasadam on a permanent basis. Devotees who had Anna Prasadam, appreciated the taste of food. Similarly, organic bengal gram and jaggery were used in the TTD Potu (Srivari Kitchen) to prepare Srivari Laddu Naivedyam.

“We have directed TTD officials to procure products directly from farmers engaged in organic farming in the country,” said the TTD Chairman.The TTD’s decision to prepare Srivari Naivedyam, Laddu Prasadam and Anna Prasadam with organic products received good response from devotees.

Vijayaram, a devotee from Pinagudurulanka village in Krishna district, donated 2,200 kg of organic rice, vegetables, bananas,  jaggery and 15 kg of desi cow ghee, which are adequate for 10 days of Srivari Naivedyam, a couple of days ago. The farmer expressed his readiness to donate organic farm products for Anna Prasadam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp