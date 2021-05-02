Zoos, national parks closed for visitors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All zoos, national parks and sanctuaries in Telangana, including the Nehru Zoological Park and KBR National Park in Hyderabad, Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal and ecotourism at Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves will remain closed from Sunday until further orders.

The decision was taken by the Telangana Forest Department following orders from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Zoo Authority and National Tiger Conservation Authority to all States in the country. The Central government and affiliated agencies also issued guidelines on various measures that are to be taken by Forest Departments to prevent the spread of infection among zookeepers and wildlife.