56 more deaths in Telangana; active cases cross 80,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 7,430 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 56 more deaths. The test positivity rate as on Saturday was 10.3 per cent for the State and the total number of active cases in the State stood at 80,695.

Of the 7,430 cases recorded on Saturday, a majority of them — 1,546 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, followed by Medchal (533), Rangareddy (475), Nalgonda (368), Sangareddy (349), Warangal Urban (321), Nizamabad (301), Mahabubnagar (279), Karimnagar (272), Khammam (258), Siddipet (242) and Jagtial (226).

The total number of Covid cases recorded in the State stands at 4,50,790. Of these, 3,67,727 are recovered cases and the death toll stands at 2,368. According to Telangana government’s media bulletin, the recovery rate of Covid-19 cases stands at 81.57 per cent while the average recovery rate of the country is 81.7 per cent.