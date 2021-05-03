As Remdesivir price soars, Adilabad patients buy it in Maharashtra

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Covid-19 patients in need of Remdesivir in the district are getting the injections from Maharashtra as the price in the neighbouring State’s black market is less than that in Telangana’s. They are getting it for around Rs 24,000 per injection, as the price in Adilabad’s black market is even higher, in the range of Rs 35,000-50,000. Citizens have urged the government to take measures to control the black market.

While Telangana patients are seeking the medicine from Maharashtra, many Covi patients from border districts of the neighbouring State like Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Nanded and Gadchiroli are coming to Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts seeking hospitals. In fact, officials say this migration is one of the reasons for the rise in cases.

Most hospitals in the district are full and prices of Covid medicines are increasing. The district’s Additional Collector M David ordered to set up checkposts on borders between Adilabad and Maharashtra near Penganga river and other places in Adilabad district. Since the past few days, the number of tests being conducted have significantly reduced and around 150-200 cases are being recorded in the district.