Eatala dismissed from TS Cabinet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected widely, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dismissed Eatala Rajaender from his Cabinet on Sunday evening. The action followed soon after the Medak District Collector submitted a report to the government on the allegations against the minister that he had encroached assigned lands and built sheds and buildings in two villages in Masaiapet mandal in Medak district, in violation of several Acts.

The Chief Minister, after reportedly going through the contents of the report, advised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to dismiss him from the Cabinet, which she immediately did. A communique from Raj Bhavan later confirmed the Governor’s action. The Chief Minister divested him of his medical and health portfolio on Saturday even as an inquiry ordered by him was in progress.

The Chief Minister kept the portfolio with himself and appointed secretary in his office, Rajasekhar Reddy to coordinate the efforts to rein in Covid-19. This is the second time that a minister was dismissed from Cabinet. In his first stint as the CM of newly formed Telangana, KCR dismissed his deputy T Rajaiah who ironically was also health minister then.

The allegations against him then were that, besides his unsatisfactory functioning, he was unable to take measures to rein in swine flu which was raging at that time and by then it had claimed 22 lives. Interestingly, Dr C Lakshma Reddy who succeeded Rajaiah, found left out when KCR constituted his Cabinet in his second stint.