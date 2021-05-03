STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eatala dismissed from TS Cabinet

The Chief Minister divested him of his medical and health portfolio on Saturday even as an inquiry ordered by him was in progress. 

Published: 03rd May 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected widely, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dismissed Eatala Rajaender from his Cabinet on Sunday evening. The action followed soon after the Medak District Collector submitted a report to the government on the allegations against the minister that he had encroached assigned lands and built sheds and buildings in two villages in Masaiapet mandal in Medak district, in violation of several Acts.

The Chief Minister, after reportedly going through the contents of the report, advised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to dismiss him from the Cabinet, which she immediately did. A communique from Raj Bhavan later confirmed the Governor’s action. The Chief Minister divested him of his medical and health portfolio on Saturday even as an inquiry ordered by him was in progress. 

The Chief Minister kept the portfolio with himself and appointed secretary in his office, Rajasekhar Reddy to coordinate the efforts to rein in Covid-19. This is the second time that a minister was dismissed from Cabinet. In his first stint as the CM of newly formed Telangana, KCR dismissed his deputy T Rajaiah who ironically was also health minister then.

The allegations against him then were that, besides his unsatisfactory functioning, he was unable to take measures to rein in swine flu which was raging at that time and by then it had claimed 22 lives. Interestingly, Dr C Lakshma Reddy who succeeded Rajaiah, found left out when KCR constituted his Cabinet in his second stint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp