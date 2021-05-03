STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election debacle to have major impact on Cong

It may be mentioned here that the grand-old party fought the bypoll by investing all of its strengths and almost all the key leaders had campaigned for Jana.

By B Kartheekz
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The electoral defeat of veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy in the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection will have a major impact on the Congress party, which has been witnessing poll debacles one after the other. Now, the party leaders and cadre are eagerly waiting for a leader who would change the grand-old party’s fate.

Since the elections in all States and the bypoll in Telangana have been completed, the Congress leaders want their party high command to appoint a new team, comprising a fresh TPCC chief and campaign committee chairman, to lead the State Congress unit, at the earliest. The Congress leaders also want the leadership to review the party’s series of defeats.

Stating that the party lacks vision, a senior Congress leader said that there is utter confusion among the cadre. He also pointed out that leaders like MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy have been demoralising the cadre.Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya said that there is a need to work collectively, under strong and able leadership, before facing the next general elections.

In fact, the TPCC chief would have been appointed much earlier, had K Jana Reddy not requested the party high command to defer the process in view of the bypoll.Now, after Jana Reddy lost the byelection and has also announced a break from active politics, either Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy or MLC T Jeevan Reddy is likely to become the next PCC chief.

In the meantime, some more leaders are ready to leave the party, jeopardising the Congress’ future, if the party’s decision on the appointment of a new TPCC chief comes against their wishes. It may be mentioned here that the grand-old party fought the bypoll by investing all of its strengths and almost all the key leaders had campaigned for Jana. The party, in fact, lost 4.88 per cent vote share, as against the previous election.

