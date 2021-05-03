K Chandrasekhar Rao vows to expedite all irrigation schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Sunday, promised to ensure the execution of all lift irrigation projects sanctioned for erstwhile Nalgonda district on a war footing. The Chief Minister, while thanking the people for reposing faith in him after the TRS won the byelection for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat, said that he would soon visit the constituency, along with the newly elected legislator Bhagath, and address the long-pending issues in the constituency.

KCR said that the lift irrigation schemes sanctioned for Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalaguda, Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies would be fast-tracked. The problems as narrated by people during the election campaign would also be attended to. KCR said that the TRS would rededicate itself and work with redoubled vigour to redeem the promises made to people. He urged Bhagath to use the opportunity to serve the people and lay a strong foundation for a better political career.