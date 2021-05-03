STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Long delay for testing claims 2 lives in Telangana's Khammam

In the other incident, Ananda Chary, a resident of Mahabubabad, had also come to Khammam to undergo a Covid test.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: long delays in testing people appear to have claimed two lives in a single day in Khammam. A man collapsed and died upon being informed that he had contracted Covid-19, while another died while he was waiting to get tested. Both were sick and were waiting to get tested for the past three days.

Dantala Veladri, a resident of Billapadu village, had come to get tested at Tallada  Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Khammam, as he had been suffering from fever and body pains. He was waiting for his turn for three days. After his test, Veladri was at Khammam bus station waiting for a bus to Mahabubabad, his native village. The PHC staff then informed him that he had tested positive, hearing which Veladri collapsed and died on the spot.

In the other incident, Ananda Chary, a resident of Mahabubabad, had also come to Khammam to undergo a Covid test. On Sunday, he stood in a long queue for getting tested at a mobile testing van in the old RTC bus stand. Chary was already sick for about three days, and had to stand in the queue for 3-4 hours while there was no provision of drinking water or chairs, and no social distancing being followed. Chary suddenly collapsed and died on the spot.

