Medak Collector’s report nails Eatala

HYDERABAD: The Medak Collector’s report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the allegations against former Heath Minister Eatala Rajender reportedly formed the basis for his dismissal from the state cabinet.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is understood to have taken a serious exception to the “violation” of several acts by Eatala, axed him without losing time. The Medak Collector proposed action against Eatala under various acts for encroachment of assigned land, felling of trees in Achampet and Hakimpet in Masaipet Mandal and for prevention of accrual of revenue to the State exchequer.

Eatala has been in the eye of a storm since Friday, with serious allegations made against him by alleged victims on television channels including TRS mouthpiece T News, where he was accused of encroaching upon assigned lands. A few hours later on the same day, the CM asked the Chief Secretary to have an inquiry conducted by the concerned collector while simultaneously asking the DG Vigilance J Purnachandra Rao to ferret out the truth in the allegations.

Losing no time, the officials began the probe on Saturday morning. Then, after inquiry, the collector submitted his preliminary report to the Chief Secretary, whose copy became available to the media on Sunday. The complaint was given by one Chakali Lingaiah and others who alleged that Eatala Rajender and his associates had encroached their assigned land and had built poultry sheds, threatening them with dire consequences.

The district collector categorically mentioned three acts under which action could be taken against Eatala Rajender and his wife Jamuna, who represent Jamuna Hatcheries. He pointed out that an extent of 66.01 acres of assigned land had been in illegal possession of Jamuna Hatcheries Limited and it would be resumed under Telangana Assigned Land (POT) Act, 1977 and further action as deemed fit will be initiated.

The collector also said that on the land illegally held, Jamuna Hatcheries Limited had constructed huge poultry shed and platforms and structures, without obtaining non-agriculture land conversion proceedings as required by the Telangana Non-Agriculture Land Conversion Act, 2006, thus causing loss of huge amount of money to the exchequer. He said under Revenue Recovery Act, the arrears would be recovered.

The collector, referring to the report of DFO, Medak, stated that many trees had been removed illegally for construction of a road, and said action would be initiated under Conservation of Forest Act, 1980. It has been found that Jamuna Hatcheries Limited had constructed certain sheds and buildings and also a road was laid for the same purpose using assigned lands and also for construction of road, many trees had been felled without any permission. A detailed enumeration of trees felled will be taken and legal action will be taken against those responsible as per the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Excise Min vows to donate property if allegations proved true

Responding to the allegations made by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday offered to donate all of his properties, if his lands were not patta lands. He also challenged Sanjay to resign, if he is unable to prove the allegations. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Goud asked Bandi Sanjay if his party leaders have not made any constructions in the lands which fall under GO 111, and not involved in real estate business around outer ring road (ORR). “I challenge Bandi Sanjay to show even one-yard excess to what I have in my passbook, I will donate all my properties. I will resign from my post, if the survey numbers are wrong. Will Sanjay resign if he is wrong,” the Minister asked. He also advised the BJP leader not to resort to personal attacks. He threatened to open the history of BJP leaders.

Eatala supporters stage protests in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Supporters of former Minister Eatala Rajender continued their protests in his Assembly constituency in Huzurabad on Sunday. BC Yuvajana Sangam activists staged a protest at Ambedkar crossroads. Supporters said the party was biased and is treating Eatala badly. In another programme at Jammikunta mandal HQ, TRS leaders raised slogans in support of Eatala. TRS mandal president Marumulla Komuraiah alleged it was a conspiracy against Eatala, to trouble him financially and psychologically. He said Eatala went out of his way to help others.

Eatala under fire since Friday

BC leaders to fight against KCR

BC organisation leaders protested in various parts of Adilabad on Sunday against the CM for dismissal of former Minister Eatala Rajender