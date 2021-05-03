STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nizamabad youngsters supply a month’s rations to Covid-affected families

In such cases, locals and even relatives are hesitant to help these families, for fear of themselves getting infected.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:54 AM

Members of Indur Yuvatah, a voluntary organisation from Nizamabad, deliver a month’s worth of rations to a poor family with a Covid patient

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Indur Yuvatha, a voluntary organisation from Nizamabad,  is providing ration for one month to poor families where a family member has been infected by Covid-19. The group has launched the initiative in Balkonda, Armoor and Nizamabad Assembly constituencies.

With the second wave hitting the district too, many people have died of the virus. If any one member of a family is infected, the entire family does not come out of home. If a member dies, then too the remaining members don’t venture out due to fear of spreading the virus. In such cases, locals and even relatives are hesitant to help these families, for fear of themselves getting infected. To help such people and create awareness among the youth, Indur Yuvatha members have undertaken the programme.

The youth organisation, with the help of the government and NGOs, compiled a list of Covid positive patients from poor families. They provide a 25 kg rice bag and other groceries to these families at their doorsteps. Until now, they have distributed ration to several families in  Dudhudgam, Nagampet, Vannel (B), Armoor and Nizamabad towns. 

The organisation’s founder and president M Saibabu said, “If anyone is affected with Covid-19, their entire family suffers. Keeping this in mind, we started the service  and will continue to help,” he said.

