Oxygen Express brings 124 MT O2 from Odisha to TS

Earlier this week, on April 28, the first train with five empty cryogenic cargo tankers started its journey from Secunderabad Cantonment Military Siding towards Angul.

Telangana’s first ‘Oxygen Express carrying five tankers loaded with 124.26 tonnes of liquid oxygen, sent from Angul in Odisha, arrives at Sanath Nagar railway goods complex in Hyderabad on Sunday| S S

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst reports of shortage of oxygen in the State’s hospitals for Covid-19 patients, the first ‘Oxygen Express’ arrived in Hyderabad. The train, which was loaded with 124.26 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen, completed its journey of 1,334 km from Angul in Odisha to Sanath Nagar railway goods complex on Sunday afternoon.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR), told Express, “As soon as we got the request from the State government for their requirement, we set up a green corridor from the starting point to the destination. There are multiple route options from Angul to Hyderabad, but we made sure to opt for the shortest one. 

“These cargos are very big and need special clearance to pass through stations and different foot overbridges. So, fasttrack clearance was done for the process. All the stations en route were also informed, in advance, so that the train could pass through a green corridor. This is the first time that the Railways is transporting cryogenic material in such a way. Usually, this is done by road, but due to the ongoing emergency, the transportation was done in this way.” 

The SCR official added that roll-on, roll-off (RO-RO) services were used for the Oxygen Express. This means a coach was attached to the train to accommodate drivers who can operate these wagons so that as soon as the train reaches its destination, these cargos could be moved easily, thus saving time. 

Earlier this week, on April 28, the first train with five empty cryogenic cargo tankers started its journey from Secunderabad Cantonment Military Siding towards Angul. The train travelled at an average speed of 42 km/hr and completed its journey in 32 hours. The second train from Hyderabad carrying four cargos left the city on May 1 and has reached Angul. After filling up on oxygen, it will also soon start its return journey to the city.

DRDO delivers oxygen cylinders to Gandhi Hosp
As part of the DRDO’s sustained efforts to help meet the urgent requirement of oxygen supply at hospitals, the Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems, handed over 50 oxygen cylinders to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. In the presence of Union Minister of State Kishan Reddy, these cylinders of 46.7 liters capacity each were handed over to hospital officials. The cylinders can be pressurised up to 150 bars, can store 7,000 litres of oxygen and have been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

