STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pandemic brings tourism to knees

The State tourism industry, which employs lakhs of people, has been brought to its knees yet again by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 03rd May 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State tourism industry, which employs lakhs of people, has been brought to its knees yet again by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to officials from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), tourist footfall - which had improved drastically in the last few months - has decreased again.

“Even without a lockdown, there is a complete lull at tourist destinations across the State. Lumbini Park, which was getting more a 2,000-3,000 visitors on the weekends, is not even getting 100 now. The situation is the same in most Haritha hotels and resorts,” said a senior official from the corporation on the condition of anonymity.  

Officials claim that TSTDC tour packages from Hyderabad to Tirupati or Shirdi (one of the most availed packages) and Ramoji Film City have also seen a decline. Last month, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced that it would shut all monuments till May 15. State zoos and sanctuaries have also been shut in the wake of the second wave.  

Speaking to Express, TSTDC Chairman Srinivas Gupta said, “At many tourist destinations under TSTDC, staff personnel have also been affected by Covid, which is why we have reduced our strength and are taking all precautions. As of now, there is no shutdown of tourist destinations as there is no lockdown in the State. The situation is being reviewed and if we get instructions from the Ministry, we will likely shut down all destinations to curb the spread of the virus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp