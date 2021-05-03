Pandemic brings tourism to knees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State tourism industry, which employs lakhs of people, has been brought to its knees yet again by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to officials from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), tourist footfall - which had improved drastically in the last few months - has decreased again.

“Even without a lockdown, there is a complete lull at tourist destinations across the State. Lumbini Park, which was getting more a 2,000-3,000 visitors on the weekends, is not even getting 100 now. The situation is the same in most Haritha hotels and resorts,” said a senior official from the corporation on the condition of anonymity.

Officials claim that TSTDC tour packages from Hyderabad to Tirupati or Shirdi (one of the most availed packages) and Ramoji Film City have also seen a decline. Last month, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced that it would shut all monuments till May 15. State zoos and sanctuaries have also been shut in the wake of the second wave.

Speaking to Express, TSTDC Chairman Srinivas Gupta said, “At many tourist destinations under TSTDC, staff personnel have also been affected by Covid, which is why we have reduced our strength and are taking all precautions. As of now, there is no shutdown of tourist destinations as there is no lockdown in the State. The situation is being reviewed and if we get instructions from the Ministry, we will likely shut down all destinations to curb the spread of the virus.”