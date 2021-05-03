Social media groups step in to help out critical patients

Naveem Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the Covid cases are increasing by the day, the demand for Oxygen and Plasma have also been rising. Keeping in mind the grim situation and to save lives of critical Covid patients, several youths as well as Police Department have created Facebook and WhatsAapp groups to connect with Plasma donors.

Such groups have succeeded in saving the lives of over 100 critical Covid patients who were on life support in different hospitals in the district. “Several families have been running from pillar to post in search of plasma donors to save lives of their kin,” said one such group member Beti Mahender Reddy.

Such groups have been receiving good response and many plasma donors are coming forward, considering it their social responsibility to help patients in need. “Covid patients after recovering from the infection generally have a high level of antibody. After undergoing an antibody test and other required tests, they can donate plasma. Blood banks which have been approved officially by the district administration and drug control authorities, can collect plasma from eligible donors,” said Mahender Reddy.

Group members buoyed by positive response plan to ramp up their activities and help as many needy patients they can. Meanwhile, the police department has also created a group which has listed those policemen who have recovered from Covid and who are interested in donating plasma. “Police personnel are not only looking after law and order, they have also been striving to save lives of people, who are in critical condition due to Covid-19,” said a police officer.