Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi dodging queries: CBI officials on tainted GST official

Officials posed him questions on several aspects with regard to the charges of amassing wealth illegally, but could not extract much information from him.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi remained a tough nut to crack during his custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He tried to avoid the grilling by citing health issues, sources say.

Earlier, he had furnished false Covid-positive reports in family members' name to evade arrest. Officials told The New Indian Express that from the first day of his four days in CBI custody, Gandhi didn’t cooperate with the officials and is troubling them with excuses and dodging answers.

Officials posed him questions on several aspects with regard to the charges of amassing wealth illegally (Disproportionate Assets), but could not extract much information from him. His four-day custody with the CBI will complete on Tuesday, following which he will be produced before the court.

It was also learnt that CBI may seek his custody. The court on Saturday granted day custody of Gandhi to the CBI. A case was registered in July 2019 against Gandhi and his wife on the allegations of illicitly enriching themselves to the tune of over `3.74 crore. 

